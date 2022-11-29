Ossiam Purchases 3,245 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ossiam grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE GPN opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 453.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

