Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.67.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
