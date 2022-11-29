Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

