APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $18.53 on Friday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.