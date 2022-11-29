Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

