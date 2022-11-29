Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $48,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

