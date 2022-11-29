OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at TheStreet

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.