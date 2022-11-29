Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,976 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 309.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 16.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.1% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DXCM opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.51, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.