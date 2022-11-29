Commerce Bank Has $3.62 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

