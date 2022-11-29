CI Investments Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

