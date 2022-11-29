Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

