Credit Suisse AG Purchases 26,957 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $44,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 341,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,325,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

NYSE YUM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

