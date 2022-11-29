Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352,596 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $45,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 434.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 95,330 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,579,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

