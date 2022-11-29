Commerce Bank Has $3.65 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

