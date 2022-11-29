Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,944 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 741,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263,959 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

