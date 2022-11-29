Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $413.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

