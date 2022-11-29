VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 188.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 88.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 422,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 197,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $2,759,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

