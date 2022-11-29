Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 415 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $157.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

