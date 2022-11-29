Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AJX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

