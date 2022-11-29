Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

