USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,884,492 shares of company stock valued at $41,852,013. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

