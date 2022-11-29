IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $400.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.73. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

