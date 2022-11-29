Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $24,256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

