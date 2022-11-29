Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

