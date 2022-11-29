Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $277,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,343.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

