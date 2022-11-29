Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,085 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 212,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 673,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 60.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

