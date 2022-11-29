Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

