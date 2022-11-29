Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

