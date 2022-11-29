Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $48,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

AMP stock opened at $325.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day moving average is $271.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

