Commerce Bank Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Commerce Bank raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 172,868 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

