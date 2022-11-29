Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 1,370 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

