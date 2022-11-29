Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $662.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.97 and its 200 day moving average is $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.