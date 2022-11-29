Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,574 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $53,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

NYSE AVB opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

