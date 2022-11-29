Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,560 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,111,000 after acquiring an additional 600,915 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,864,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

