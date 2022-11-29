Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after acquiring an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.37.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

