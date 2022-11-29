Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

