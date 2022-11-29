Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,019 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker stock opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

