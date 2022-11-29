Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day moving average is $240.19. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

