Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.90 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

