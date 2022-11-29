Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 860 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

TEL stock opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.