Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 225,225 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of V.F. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $50,416,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

V.F. Trading Down 5.6 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.