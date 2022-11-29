Ossiam Acquires 1,787 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2,007.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

ROK stock opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.