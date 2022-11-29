Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

