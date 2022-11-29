Ossiam Purchases 935 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ossiam increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJM opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

