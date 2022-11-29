Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 209 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL stock opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $381.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

