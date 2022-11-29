Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Asana were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

