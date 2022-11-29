CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

CPB opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.