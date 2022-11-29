Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in Lincoln National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Lincoln National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lincoln National by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 380,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.