Ossiam Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ossiam raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

TAP stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

