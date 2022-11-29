B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 182 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

