HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 109,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after buying an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $862.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

